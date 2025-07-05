Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
NASA's rover unveils Mars's inhospitable past
NASA's Curiosity rover just spotted siderite, a rare iron carbonate mineral, in Mars's Gale Crater.
This is a big deal because scientists have long wondered why carbonates were missing from the planet, even though ancient Mars had lots of carbon dioxide and water.
TL;DR
Mars may have once had conditions friendly to life
Finding siderite hints that Mars may once have had conditions friendly to life—think water reacting with rocks to make carbonates.
But with little volcanic activity, the process didn't last long, leaving Mars dry and its atmosphere thin.
Discovery helps scientists understand what makes a planet habitable
This discovery gives us new clues about how planets can support life.
It helps scientists understand what makes a planet habitable—and brings us one step closer to figuring out if we're alone in the universe.