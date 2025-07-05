NASA's rover unveils Mars's inhospitable past

TL;DR

Mars may have once had conditions friendly to life

Finding siderite hints that Mars may once have had conditions friendly to life—think water reacting with rocks to make carbonates.

But with little volcanic activity, the process didn't last long, leaving Mars dry and its atmosphere thin.

Discovery helps scientists understand what makes a planet habitable

This discovery gives us new clues about how planets can support life.

It helps scientists understand what makes a planet habitable—and brings us one step closer to figuring out if we're alone in the universe.