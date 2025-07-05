Mysterious interstellar object approaching our solar system

TL;DR

Discovered by ATLAS in 2023, thought to be an asteroid

Astronomers first caught sight of 3I/ATLAS with Chile's ATLAS telescope, thinking it might be an asteroid.

Turns out, its path shows it likely came from near the center of our galaxy—pretty wild!

The best part? We'll get to watch it for at least another year as it swings closest to the Sun this October, giving scientists plenty of time to learn more about these cosmic travelers.