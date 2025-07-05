Next Article
Technology • Jul 05, 2025
Mysterious interstellar object approaching our solar system
Say hello to 3I/ATLAS—a rare visitor from outside our solar system!
This speedy object is cruising between the asteroid belt and Jupiter, about 416 million miles from the Sun.
It's only the third interstellar object ever spotted here, following 'Oumuamua and Borisov.
TL;DR
Discovered by ATLAS in 2023, thought to be an asteroid
Astronomers first caught sight of 3I/ATLAS with Chile's ATLAS telescope, thinking it might be an asteroid.
Turns out, its path shows it likely came from near the center of our galaxy—pretty wild!
The best part? We'll get to watch it for at least another year as it swings closest to the Sun this October, giving scientists plenty of time to learn more about these cosmic travelers.