Texas A&M nasal spray uses microRNA vesicles to calm neuroinflammaging

Texas A&M spray targets NLRP3 inflammasome

The spray targets specific inflammation pathways (like NLRP3 inflammasome) and helps restore how brain cells process energy, leading to noticeable memory boosts in both men and women during early tests.

While it may one day help address age-related decline, it could also help people recovering from strokes or brain injuries.

The team has already applied for a patent, but more research is needed before it becomes a widespread treatment.