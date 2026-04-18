Texas A&M nasal spray uses microRNA vesicles to calm neuroinflammaging
Texas A&M researchers have come up with a nasal spray that might help tackle memory loss as we age.
Their 2026 study shows the spray works by calming down brain inflammation (something called "neuroinflammaging"), which is linked to cognitive decline.
The cool part? It uses tiny vesicles packed with microRNAs to get past the brain's defenses and may help improve memory and cognitive performance.
Texas A&M spray targets NLRP3 inflammasome
The spray targets specific inflammation pathways (like NLRP3 inflammasome) and helps restore how brain cells process energy, leading to noticeable memory boosts in both men and women during early tests.
While it may one day help address age-related decline, it could also help people recovering from strokes or brain injuries.
The team has already applied for a patent, but more research is needed before it becomes a widespread treatment.