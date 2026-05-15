Thailand's Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis is Southeast Asia's biggest dinosaur discovery
A gigantic new dinosaur called Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis has been found in Thailand, making it the biggest dino discovery ever in Southeast Asia.
This long-necked giant lived about 100-120 million years ago, stretched 88 feet from nose to tail, and weighed as much as nine adult Asian elephants combined!
Its bones were preserved in a 113-million-year-old rock.
Local discovery prompted Thai fossil study
The story started when a local named Thanom Luangnan noticed some odd rocks near a pond and reported the findings to Thailand's Department of Mineral Resources.
Paleontologist Sita Manitkoon's team studied the fossils, helping us learn more about how these ancient giants evolved.
Lead author Thitiwoot Sethapanichsakul described Nagatitan as "the last titan" of Thailand, a rare look at a time when dinosaurs ruled Southeast Asia.