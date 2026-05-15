Thailand's Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis is Southeast Asia's biggest dinosaur discovery

Local discovery prompted Thai fossil study

The story started when a local named Thanom Luangnan noticed some odd rocks near a pond and reported the findings to Thailand's Department of Mineral Resources.

Paleontologist Sita Manitkoon's team studied the fossils, helping us learn more about how these ancient giants evolved.

Lead author Thitiwoot Sethapanichsakul described Nagatitan as "the last titan" of Thailand, a rare look at a time when dinosaurs ruled Southeast Asia.