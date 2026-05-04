The Economic Times launches 2nd AI hackathon for Indian businesses
Technology
The Economic Times is back with its second AI Hackathon, aiming to help Indian companies turn basic AI experiments into real solutions that actually work in the business world.
The event focuses on building practical, scalable tools while tackling real challenges like infrastructure and regulations.
Developers and businesses collaborate at hackathon
This hackathon isn't just about coding. It's a chance for developers and businesses to collaborate directly on everyday problems.
With curated challenges and ongoing feedback, teams get to create tech that's both innovative and useful.
Plus, The Economic Times' backing means everyone's serious about making a real impact.