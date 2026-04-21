The Economic Times launches 2nd AI hackathon in 2026
Technology
The Economic Times is back with its second AI Hackathon, kicking off in 2026.
If you're a student or professional excited about solving real-world problems using AI, this could be your shot: just sign up on its official site and get ready to compete.
First edition drew over 54,000 participants
The first edition of the hackathon drew over 54,000 participants who tackled challenges in media, finance, and healthcare.
This time, there's a prize pool of over ₹10 lakh plus certificates and recognition.
You'll get hands-on experience building prototypes, connect with industry leaders, and maybe even see your ideas make a difference.