The Economic Times launches AI awards 2026 on India's cybersecurity
Technology
The Economic Times is rolling out its Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026, with a special focus on smart tech fighting cyber threats in India's fast-growing digital world.
The Cybersecurity and Risk Management category is all about recognizing AI tools that can spot and stop attacks quickly, manage risks better, and actually prove their impact.
Entries must prove predictive security impact
To get noticed, entries need to show real results, like stronger security and faster responses to threats.
This category highlights how AI is moving cybersecurity from just reacting to problems to predicting and preventing them, helping keep India's digital spaces safer and more resilient.