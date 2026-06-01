The Economic Times names tax AI category for 2026 awards

AI automates tax tasks and compliance

Tax management used to be slow and messy, but new AI solutions are flipping the script.

These tools keep up with shifting regulations, automate boring tasks, and catch errors before they cause trouble, helping businesses stay sharp and reduce regulatory risks.

Next-generation AI even handles complex stuff like cross-border taxes and sudden policy changes, giving companies real-time support for smarter decisions.

The awards are all about celebrating these innovations that make finance clearer and more efficient for everyone.