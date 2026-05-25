The Economic Times opens nominations for 2026 AI Product Awards Technology May 25, 2026

The Economic Times is inviting nominations for its 2026 Most Innovative AI Product Awards, spotlighting the coolest breakthroughs in Agentic AI and Autonomous Systems.

If you're building AI that makes smart decisions on its own or runs workflows with barely any human help, this is your moment.

Nominations are open until May 31, so there's still time to throw your hat in the ring.