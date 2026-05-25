The Economic Times opens nominations for 2026 AI Product Awards
The Economic Times is inviting nominations for its 2026 Most Innovative AI Product Awards, spotlighting the coolest breakthroughs in Agentic AI and Autonomous Systems.
If you're building AI that makes smart decisions on its own or runs workflows with barely any human help, this is your moment.
Nominations are open until May 31, so there's still time to throw your hat in the ring.
Awards focus: enterprise AI copilots platforms
Whether you're a startup or a big company, if your tech is shaking up industries like finance, healthcare, logistics, or manufacturing with real-world results, these awards are for you.
The focus is on tools like enterprise AI copilots and multi-agent platforms that boost productivity and make work smoother.
It's all about celebrating those pushing the boundaries of what AI can do in everyday business.