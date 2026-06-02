The first NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops are coming soon

NVIDIA has officially announced its first consumer PC chip, the RTX Spark. The new silicon will power a range of upcoming laptops from major tech companies such as Microsoft , ASUS, HP, MSI, Lenovo and Dell. These devices are expected to hit the market this fall. The common feature among all these upcoming models is the Arm-based NVIDIA RTX Spark superchip.

Superchip specs RTX Spark nearly identical to GB10 chip The RTX Spark chip, unveiled by NVIDIA at Computex 2026, features 20 CPU cores, 6,144 GPU cores and a whopping 128GB of LPDDR5X memory. This makes it nearly identical to the GB10 chip inside NVIDIA's DGX Spark "personal AI supercomputer." However, there are also other versions with as little as 16GB of memory in the works.

Laptop details Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra will feature RTX Spark Microsoft has revealed some details about its upcoming RTX Spark-powered Surface Laptop Ultra. The device will sport a 15-inch mini-LED touchscreen with a peak HDR brightness of 2,000 nits. It will also feature ports for HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, SD card, and headphone jack. The company claims this is "the most powerful Surface Laptop ever built."

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ProArt features ASUS ProArt P16 and P14 ASUS will launch two models of its ProArt series later this year - the ProArt P16 and P14. Both laptops are designed keeping in mind the needs of creative professionals, with color-optimized high-resolution displays and ample RAM for demanding applications. The P16 comes with a 16-inch 4K OLED display while the P14 features a slightly smaller 14-inch 3K OLED screen. Both laptops will be powered by the new NVIDIA RTX Spark chip.

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MSI innovation MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI Plus MSI is also coming out with its own RTX Spark-powered offering, the Prestige N16 Flip AI Plus. The company describes this device as a "new generation of premium thin-and-light PCs." It will feature a 16-inch OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and over 1,000 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the device will pack a 99.9Wh battery.