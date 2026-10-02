The Guardian finds Google's AI overviews give dangerous health advice
Technology
Turns out, Google's AI Overviews for health questions can sometimes give dangerously wrong advice.
The Guardian tested it and found mistakes, like telling pancreatic cancer patients to avoid high-fat foods (which experts said was the exact opposite of the correct advice).
There were also errors in information about cancer tests and liver function.
Guardian investigation urges consulting healthcare professionals
Google says its AI usually links to reliable sources and reminds users to talk to real doctors.
Still, this investigation is a good reminder: don't rely only on AI for medical advice; always check with a health care professional if you're unsure.