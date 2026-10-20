'The Guardian' podcast highlights MI5's McCallum on AI bioweapon risks
Technology
A new episode of The Guardian's podcast highlights growing concerns about how artificial intelligence might help people develop dangerous biological weapons.
This conversation started after MI5's chief, Sir Ken McCallum, warned that AI could change the game for bioweapon threats, making it more important than ever to keep an eye on how this tech is used.
Tom Inglesby outlines AI risk controls
Dr. Tom Inglesby from Johns Hopkins told the podcast that AI could change the stakes on existing and even new bioweapons.
He stressed that "These risks are real" and explained what measures could be put in place to reduce the risks.