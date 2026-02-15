Apple to launch new HomePod mini, home hub in 2026

Apple is gearing up for a major expansion in the smart home market with three new products slated for release in 2026. The tech giant plans to launch an updated version of its popular HomePod mini speaker, a dedicated home hub for controlling smart devices, and advanced security cameras. The new HomePod mini will have an updated S-series chip based on the Apple Watch Series 10 chip, and possibly improved sound quality and real-time computational audio capabilities.

Connectivity upgrades HomePod mini to get an upgrade The upcoming HomePod mini 2 is also expected to come with Bluetooth 5.3 for better connectivity and possibly a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. The current model retails at $99, and no major price changes are expected with the new version. Apple is also said to be working on a dedicated home hub that will serve as a central control point for all household members to manage their smart devices, make calls, listen to music, get information like weather updates, use Siri, view photos among other things.

User personalization Home hub will come with presence sensors and Face ID The home hub is tipped to come with presence sensors to detect when someone enters a room. An integrated camera could identify who is speaking and offer personalized content and app suggestions for different family members. The device will likely come with Face ID, built-in speakers, and an A18 chip to support Apple Intelligence features. It will run a curated selection of Apple's own apps like Safari, Apple Music, Notes, Calendar, and Photos.

