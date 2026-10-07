Nobel Chemistry Prize awarded for discovering autocatalysis in asymmetric organic-synthesis
What's the story
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to French chemist Henri B Kagan and Japanese chemist Kenso Soai. They were recognized for their groundbreaking work on chirality, a property that explains why some molecules exist as mirror images of each other. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences presented the award "for the discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis."
Biological relevance
Why is chirality important?
Chirality, or chemical "handedness," is a property where some molecules exist in two forms that are mirror images of each other.
This difference can be crucial in biology. For instance, amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, can exist as two mirror-image forms.
However, living organisms mainly use just one of them to build proteins. This raises questions about how life chose one molecular version over the other.
Reaction manipulation
Kagan's work in the field
Kagan made a major breakthrough in 1986, when he found a way to manipulate chemical reactions so that one mirror-image product could be produced in much larger amounts than the other.
His work showed that chemical reactions don't always have to behave in a perfectly balanced way.
This was an important step toward understanding how chirality works and its implications for life on Earth.
Autocatalysis exploration
Soai's contribution to the field
In 1995, Soai reported a chemical reaction that could amplify one molecular handedness through autocatalysis.
This is where a chemical product helps drive the same reaction that produced it, creating a powerful feedback loop.
In 2003, he demonstrated a reaction producing almost only one of the two possible mirror-image forms.
This was a landmark achievement as scientists had never achieved such high levels of spontaneous chemical handedness outside biological systems before.
Pharmaceutical impact
Implications of their research
The handedness of molecules can determine their interaction with biological systems.
Two mirror-image versions of the same molecule can behave very differently in the human body.
This makes controlling molecular handedness particularly important in drug development and pharmaceutical manufacturing, where scientists often need to produce one specific molecular form.
Their work has shown that chemistry itself can amplify a tiny molecular preference, turning a small imbalance into a dominant chemical choice.