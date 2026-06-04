These Chinese smart glasses can run Claude Code and Codex

A Chinese start-up has launched a revolutionary pair of smart glasses, dubbed Monako Glass. The company claims these are the world's first wearable Linux computer in glasses form. The innovative device is specifically designed for developers, researchers, and AI power users. It allows them to run coding agents like Claude Code and Codex directly from the heads-up display.

Design features Monako Glass weighs just 48gm The Monako Glass weighs just 48gm and looks like a regular pair of glasses. It comes with all the basic features you'd expect from smart glasses, including a display, camera, and speakers. But what sets it apart is its unique bone-conduction microphone that sits on the user's nose and picks up vibrations from the nasal bone. This special feature lets Monako Glass separate user commands from background noise even in loud environments.

Interaction capabilities Control menus and apps with hand gestures Monako Glass also packs a built-in vision engine. This lets users control menus and apps with hand gestures, adding another layer to its already impressive feature set. In the launch video, Candy Yue, the creator of Monako Glass, demonstrated how you can raise your hand to open a menu or select an app just by tapping on it.

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