Mira Murati's AI start-up loses another executive to OpenAI

Mira Murati's AI start-up, Thinking Machines Lab, has lost another key executive to OpenAI . The latest employee to leave is Jolene Parish, who joined the start-up in April 2025. Before that, she had spent three years at OpenAI and a decade at Apple . Last month, Barret Zoph, the Chief Technology Officer of Thinking Machines Lab, also left for OpenAI.

Leadership transition Soumith Chintala appointed as new CTO Confirming Zoph's exit from Thinking Machines Lab, Murati announced Soumith Chintala as the new Chief Technology Officer. She praised Chintala as a brilliant leader who has made significant contributions to AI over the years. The leadership transition comes after Zoph was joined by Luke Metz and Sam Schoenholz in leaving Thinking Machines Lab for OpenAI.

Strategic moves OpenAI's strategic hiring amid competition OpenAI has managed to poach three founding members from Thinking Machines Lab, a move that seems strategic against its growing competition. Zoph's departure in January was marred by allegations of "unethical conduct" from Murati, which OpenAI denied in an internal memo. The Wall Street Journal and Wired reported that Zoph had an undisclosed workplace relationship with another now-former employee in a leadership position.

