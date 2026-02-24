This AI can do your college assignments while you sleep
Technology
A new AI called Einstein from Companion. AI can log into Canvas, spot your assignments, and finish them automatically—even while you sleep.
It handles everything from watching lectures and reading texts to writing essays (with citations) and joining discussions, covering subjects like math, CS, history, and more.
Concerns about academic dishonesty and over-reliance on AI
Einstein is getting a lot of attention—not all of it good.
Some professors worry it makes cheating way too easy and could get students in trouble for breaking school rules.
Some observers have worried generally that heavy reliance on AI tools could undermine learning.