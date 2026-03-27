This AI-powered robot can do your household chores
Technology
Say hello to a new household robot from China's Unipath.
This multitasking bot can cook, clean floors, make your bed, wash clothes, run appliances, and even organize your stuff, all with a focus on making daily life easier.
It is the latest sign that AI-powered helpers are moving from science fiction into real homes.
The rise of AI in daily life
Unipath's household robot could change how we handle chores and free up time for other things, but it also sparks questions about what happens to jobs as robots get smarter.
Its launch highlights China's rapid progress in AI and robotics, building on earlier showcases where robots worked together at big events, and shows how tech innovation is quickly becoming part of everyday routines.