This AI tool combines answers from multiple chatbots
CollectivIQ, a Boston startup, just launched an AI tool that mixes results from ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, and more—all at once.
Instead of relying on one chatbot's answer, it compares their responses to give you clearer info and even flags when they disagree.
The goal? Fewer mistakes and more reliable results.
Your data is encrypted and deleted after use
Worried about your data? CollectivIQ encrypts everything and deletes it after use.
CollectivIQ uses usage-based pricing, with customers paying by usage.
John Davie has self-funded the project so far but plans to look for investors later this year.
How it works
Unlike other tools that just stack up models (like Perplexity's "digital worker"), CollectivIQ actually checks where chatbots agree or differ before giving you an answer.
This helps reduce bias and errors—especially handy if you're prepping presentations or working on group projects.