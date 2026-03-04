This AI tool combines answers from multiple chatbots Technology Mar 04, 2026

CollectivIQ, a Boston startup, just launched an AI tool that mixes results from ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, and more—all at once.

Instead of relying on one chatbot's answer, it compares their responses to give you clearer info and even flags when they disagree.

The goal? Fewer mistakes and more reliable results.