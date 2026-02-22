This AI tool creates high-quality videos in seconds

ByteDance has rolled out Seedance 2.0, its latest AI tool on the Dreamina platform, making it possible to create sharp 2K videos with perfectly synced audio—all in one go. Videos can be anywhere from 4 to 15 seconds long, running smoothly at up to 60 frames per second.

You can mix images, audio, and video clips Seedance 2.0 lets you mix up to nine images, three short video clips, three audio files, and text prompts into a single project—giving you full creative control over how your video looks and moves.

It's especially good at handling tricky scenes (think: synchronized skating) while keeping everything realistic and stable.

Is it beginner-friendly? Absolutely! The interface is built so even beginners can quickly make pro-level content without any tech headaches.

Unlike other tools that sync sound after the fact, Seedance does it all together—making text-to-video and mixed-media projects faster and more seamless.