This AI tool helps companies deal with attrition
Ahmedabad's Rootle.ai just launched what it describes as India's first Institutional Memory Voice AI platform, built to stop important info from walking out the door when employees leave.
The tool records and organizes every customer call—think sales, support, onboarding—so context and promises aren't lost even if your favorite rep moves on.
With annual attrition in sales and customer support teams across high-growth sectors in India often estimated at 30-40%, that's a big deal.
Rootle.ai uses smart speech recognition and natural language processing to keep conversations smooth and in multiple languages.
It pulls real-time info from tools like CRMs, ATS and HRMS, handles calls around the clock, offers custom workflows and analytics, and lets humans jump in whenever needed.
This platform helps companies onboard new hires faster and keeps customer convos consistent—even when people come and go.
According to CEO Vikram Patel, "But customer context should not disappear when people do."
Bonus: engagement is five times higher than old-school text channels or IVRs.