This AI tool helps companies deal with attrition Technology Feb 23, 2026

Ahmedabad's Rootle.ai just launched what it describes as India's first Institutional Memory Voice AI platform, built to stop important info from walking out the door when employees leave.

The tool records and organizes every customer call—think sales, support, onboarding—so context and promises aren't lost even if your favorite rep moves on.

With annual attrition in sales and customer support teams across high-growth sectors in India often estimated at 30-40%, that's a big deal.