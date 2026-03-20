This AI tool helps you become a better sparrow conservationist

Chittukuruvigal Arakkattalai, a Coimbatore-based NGO, just launched an AI tool on World Sparrow Day (March 20, 2026) to make sparrow conservation easier and more accessible. The assistant shares quick info on sparrow diets, nesting habits, why their numbers are dropping, and what you can do to help.

Ask the AI tool anything about sparrows You can visit chittukuruvigalarakkattalai.com and ask anything about sparrows, like what they eat or how to set up safe feeders.

The tool also gives tips for helping these birds in cities.

For over a decade, the NGO has been spreading this knowledge through schools and clubs.

Special predator-proof nest boxes As cities grow, house sparrows have started moving to rural areas nearby.

To support them, the NGO sends out special nest boxes that keep predators away.

These have reached places like Coimbatore, Delhi, Kolkata, and more.