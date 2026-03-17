This AI will pay for your dinner or trip Technology Mar 17, 2026

There's a new AI called Karpo from US startup MachinePulse, and it might just pay for your next dinner, date, or trip, up to $300 per person.

The twist? Karpo only covers the bill if it finds your outing idea genuinely interesting.

All you have to do is text your plan before you go out and wait for its verdict.