This AI will pay for your dinner or trip
Technology
There's a new AI called Karpo from US startup MachinePulse, and it might just pay for your next dinner, date, or trip, up to $300 per person.
The twist? Karpo only covers the bill if it finds your outing idea genuinely interesting.
All you have to do is text your plan before you go out and wait for its verdict.
How to get Karpo to pay for your outing
Karpo doesn't follow strict rules; instead, it judges each pitch on how creative or unique it sounds.
You'll need to put some thought into your message: think of it as convincing a quirky friend to sponsor your adventure.
The startup hopes this playful twist will get people talking and make AI feel more like a selective supporter than just another ad.