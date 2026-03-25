This Android phone brings back BlackBerry's iconic keyboard

Titan 2 Elite packs a tactile keyboard and a sharp AMOLED screen

The Titan 2 Elite rocks a compact build inspired by the BlackBerry Bold, featuring a tactile keyboard and a sharp 4.03-inch, 120-hertz AMOLED screen.

It runs Android 16 (with upgrades promised up to Android 20), supports fast 5G, dual SIMs (plus eSIM), and has both fingerprint and face unlock for easy security.

Under the hood, you get a Dimensity 7400 chip, 12GB of RAM, and solid cameras, dual rear 50MP shooters and a crisp 32MP selfie cam.

There's also a Pro version with even more power and storage if you want to level up.