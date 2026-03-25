This Android phone brings back BlackBerry's iconic keyboard
Meet the Titan 2 Elite, a new Android smartphone that's bringing the classic BlackBerry-style keyboard into 2026.
Just launched on Kickstarter after being shown at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, it starts at $489 (or $389 for early birds) and is expected to ship as early as June 2026.
It's all about mixing old-school vibes with today's tech.
Titan 2 Elite packs a tactile keyboard and a sharp AMOLED screen
The Titan 2 Elite rocks a compact build inspired by the BlackBerry Bold, featuring a tactile keyboard and a sharp 4.03-inch, 120-hertz AMOLED screen.
It runs Android 16 (with upgrades promised up to Android 20), supports fast 5G, dual SIMs (plus eSIM), and has both fingerprint and face unlock for easy security.
Under the hood, you get a Dimensity 7400 chip, 12GB of RAM, and solid cameras, dual rear 50MP shooters and a crisp 32MP selfie cam.
There's also a Pro version with even more power and storage if you want to level up.