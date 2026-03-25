This drone can replace police helicopters

The Guardian can fly at 97km/h and swap batteries

The Guardian can fly up to 97km/h for over an hour, swap batteries automatically at its charging station, and even carry safety gear.

Brinc is teaming up with the National League of Cities to roll out "drone as first responder" programs across the US

Resnick sees huge potential here: he estimates the market could hit $6 billion to $8 billion as agencies look for American-made alternatives after foreign drone bans.