This drone can replace police helicopters
Technology
Brinc, a US startup founded by Blake Resnick, just launched the Guardian, a drone designed to step in for police helicopters.
Announced on March 24, the Guardian packs thermal imaging, dual 4K cameras, and a super-loud speaker (even louder than a police siren), aiming to make public safety faster and more efficient.
The Guardian can fly at 97km/h and swap batteries
The Guardian can fly up to 97km/h for over an hour, swap batteries automatically at its charging station, and even carry safety gear.
Brinc is teaming up with the National League of Cities to roll out "drone as first responder" programs across the US
Resnick sees huge potential here: he estimates the market could hit $6 billion to $8 billion as agencies look for American-made alternatives after foreign drone bans.