This enzyme can make diabetes, weight-loss drugs more effective

Peptide significance

PapB enzyme can improve effectiveness of GLP-1 drugs

Peptides are known for their potency, and the process of forming them into rings is especially beneficial. These ring structures improve stability, prolong the duration of drug activity in the body, and can even improve their effectiveness against biological targets. "The bottom line means drugs with stronger, longer-lasting effects, say the researchers," said study co-author Karsten Eastman. He added that this new enzymatic step could make already effective GLP-1 backbone molecules work even harder.