This enzyme can make diabetes, weight-loss drugs more effective
What's the story
Scientists have discovered a new enzyme, PapB, which can significantly improve the effectiveness of popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy. The research was conducted by a team at the University of Utah and published in ACS Publications. The enzyme works by "tying off" peptide drugs into tight ring shapes through macrocyclization, making them more durable and less prone to breakdown in the body.
Peptide significance
PapB enzyme can improve effectiveness of GLP-1 drugs
Peptides are known for their potency, and the process of forming them into rings is especially beneficial. These ring structures improve stability, prolong the duration of drug activity in the body, and can even improve their effectiveness against biological targets. "The bottom line means drugs with stronger, longer-lasting effects, say the researchers," said study co-author Karsten Eastman. He added that this new enzymatic step could make already effective GLP-1 backbone molecules work even harder.
Broader implications
Potential impact on other peptide-based drugs
The discovery of the PapB enzyme isn't just exciting for its potential to improve Ozempic and Wegovy. It could also have a major impact on other peptide-based drugs used to treat gastrointestinal diseases and cancer tumors. This broad applicability highlights the possible far-reaching effects of this new enzymatic step in drug development and treatment efficacy.