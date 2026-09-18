Meet tilcayo, first new feline species identified in over 100-years

The tilcayo, a member of the tiger cat group, is a small wild cat species native to South America.

It inhabits the Yungas forest on the eastern slopes of the Andes, an area characterized by cloud cover and high humidity.

The tilcayo measures some 46cm in length and weighs around 1.4kg, making it smaller than an average domestic cat.

Its coat is light brown with irregular rosettes, short rounded ears and long whiskers.