This is how our ancient ancestors might have looked like
What's the story
A recent study has revealed what the mysterious Denisovans (ancient humans) might have looked like. The research team analyzed a trove of fossilized skull fragments, teeth and jaws found in northern China. They discovered that the Denisovans had a low sloping forehead, massive brow ridge curving backward, rectangle-like eye sockets flat cheeks and moderately elevated nose bridge.
Ancestral link
Denisovans are a unique addition to the human family tree
First identified in 2010 through genetic material from a finger bone found in Siberia, the Denisovans are a unique addition to the human family tree.
Their DNA was distinct from that of modern humans and Neanderthals.
Since then, ancient proteins have been used to identify other remains across Asia as Denisovan, including a near-complete skull discovered near Harbin in China.
Fossil analysis
Latest study published in the journal Nature
The latest study, published in the journal Nature, gives a clearer picture of Denisovan appearance by analyzing 20 fossils from Xujiayao.
These remains, which are at least 130,000 years old and were discovered in the 1970s with animal bones and tools, were initially classified as a separate species called Homo juluensis.
However, ancient proteins from some of these fossils helped identify them as Denisovan.
Research method
Ancient-protein analysis can complement DNA studies
Sally Wasef, a paleogeneticist at Queensland University of Technology, emphasized the importance of ancient-protein analysis in complementing DNA studies.
This is because proteins can survive longer than DNA without fully degrading.
Even though DNA gives more detailed information about an individual, protein analysis can still provide useful insights into their relationships with others.