This robot can climb 20m high coconut palms, harvest coconuts
Technology
Say hello to Cocobot—a new robot from Kozhikode that's making coconut harvesting in Kerala way easier and safer.
Weighing just 11kg, Cocobot climbs palm trees up to 20 meters high, tackling the shortage of skilled climbers.
Led by Ashinkrishna, the team designed it to support farmers and not replace agricultural work.
How Cocobot works and its impact on farming
Cocobot runs for two hours on a single battery charge and is controlled remotely from the ground.
The device is equipped with mechanical arms and cutting tools, and a camera mounted on it assists the operator in spotting and harvesting ripe coconuts.
Experts are calling it a big step for agricultural tech—helping reduce risks and costs while making farming more appealing to young people.