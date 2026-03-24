This startup wants to build your personal AI assistant
Hark, a new AI lab from Brett Adcock, just announced plans to mix advanced AI models with hardware design.
Their goal? Build a personal intelligence system that can actually sense its surroundings and remember things over time: think smarter tech that really interacts with you.
It's another bold move in Silicon Valley's race to make AI more useful in everyday life.
Abidur Chowdhury leads the design
Leading the design is Abidur Chowdhury, who previously worked on the iPhone Air at Apple. He believes tech should feel intelligent from the inside out and isn't impressed by current wearable AIs.
Hark employs 45 engineers and designers who are based on the same campus as Adcock's robotics company, Figure, and their AI models are already being trained on Figure's robots.
Backed by $100 million of Adcock's own funding, they're planning to launch those models this summer.