India's 1st government-led AI university to come up in Karnataka
What's the story
Karnataka is set to become the first Indian state to establish a government-led artificial intelligence (AI) university. The announcement was made by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during the inauguration of 'Google I/O Connect India 2026' in Bengaluru today. Along with the university, an AI Hub will also be set up as an incubation center for research and development in this field.
Educational initiative
Will play key role in creating world-class talent
The proposed AI university will play a key role in creating world-class talent, advancing research, and promoting collaboration between academia, industry, and government.
Shivakumar emphasized that artificial intelligence is the defining technological revolution of our time.
He compared its impact to that of the steam engine, electricity, internet, and mobile technology in earlier times.
Technological ambition
Vision for an AI-native state
Shivakumar also laid out his vision for Karnataka as an "AI-native state," where artificial intelligence is used responsibly to improve governance and everyday lives.
He said, "AI must help teachers teach better, doctors diagnose diseases earlier, farmers receive better advisory services."
The CM added that small businesses should be able to compete confidently with the help of this technology.
Tech hub
Global tech hub
Shivakumar highlighted that Karnataka accounts for nearly 40% of India's software exports. Bengaluru alone is home to over 17,000 start-ups and Global Capability Centers.
He called Bengaluru not just India's tech capital but one of the world's most vibrant innovation ecosystems.
The CM invited Google to partner with Karnataka in building AI solutions for various sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, urban mobility, and governance.