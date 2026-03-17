CERN scientists discover a subatomic particle heavier than proton

Scientists at CERN, a nuclear physics laboratory near Geneva , have discovered a new subatomic particle. The newly discovered particle is a heavier version of a proton, the building block of all known atoms in the universe. It was detected during experiments at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which recreates conditions similar to those just after the Big Bang by smashing protons together at nearly light speed.

Scientific implications Heavier version of proton detected The newly discovered particle, which is four times heavier than a regular proton, could help scientists better understand the strong nuclear force. This is the fundamental interaction that holds atomic nuclei together and behaves like a rubber band, getting stronger as subatomic particles move farther apart. The heavy proton was detected by physicists working on the LHCb experiment after an upgrade made their detector more powerful.

Technological advancement Upgrade to LHCb detector enabled discovery The discovery of the heavy proton, dubbed Xi-cc-plus, was made possible by an upgrade to the LHCb detector. This enhanced detection capability allowed scientists to find the particle in just one year, a feat that eluded them for nearly a decade with the original LHCb. Professor Tim Gershon from the University of Warwick said this is just "the first of many expected insights" that can be gained with their new detector.

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Particle details Heavy proton has unique quark composition The heavy proton detected at CERN has a unique composition of quarks. Instead of the usual two up quarks and one down quark, it has two charm quarks. These are heavier and unstable versions of elementary subatomic particles called quarks. The particle was identified by its signature decay into other particles, hinting that it survives for less than a millionth of a millionth of a second before breaking down.

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