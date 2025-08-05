This 'surprisingly powerful' cordless vacuum is $120 on Amazon

It has a 5-stage filtration system

This vacuum swivels to reach tricky spots and has LED headlights so you don't miss any dust.

You can switch it from upright to handheld for couches or car interiors, and the included crevice tool helps tackle pet hair.

Its five-stage filtration system (with a washable HEPA filter) keeps the air clean while you tidy up, and the battery lasts up to 40 minutes per charge.