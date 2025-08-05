Next Article
This 'surprisingly powerful' cordless vacuum is $120 on Amazon
The Comvtu Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, once $400, is now going for only $120 on Amazon.
Over 1,000 people grabbed it this month, thanks to its "surprisingly powerful" suction that makes cleaning floors and furniture way easier.
It's lightweight and compact—perfect if you don't want to lug around a heavy vacuum.
It has a 5-stage filtration system
This vacuum swivels to reach tricky spots and has LED headlights so you don't miss any dust.
You can switch it from upright to handheld for couches or car interiors, and the included crevice tool helps tackle pet hair.
Its five-stage filtration system (with a washable HEPA filter) keeps the air clean while you tidy up, and the battery lasts up to 40 minutes per charge.