Gaming accounts breached in APAC: Thailand, Philippines most affected

Kaspersky's report highlights the growing cyber threat landscape

APAC is now the world's biggest gaming hub with nearly 1.8 billion players, thanks to rapid digital growth.

But more gamers means more targets for hackers—Kaspersky says there are now around 467,000 new cyber threats popping up every day globally.

Their report is a good reminder: keeping your online accounts secure really matters if you want to keep your game (and your data) safe.