Next Article
Gaming accounts breached in APAC: Thailand, Philippines most affected
In 2024 alone, over 84,000 Indian gaming accounts got leaked, according to Kaspersky.
And it's not just India—gaming fans across Asia-Pacific are facing a wave of cyber attacks.
Thailand tops the list with the most breaches, while countries like the Philippines and Vietnam aren't far behind.
Kaspersky's report highlights the growing cyber threat landscape
APAC is now the world's biggest gaming hub with nearly 1.8 billion players, thanks to rapid digital growth.
But more gamers means more targets for hackers—Kaspersky says there are now around 467,000 new cyber threats popping up every day globally.
Their report is a good reminder: keeping your online accounts secure really matters if you want to keep your game (and your data) safe.