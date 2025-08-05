This AI device listens to your words, writes them out Technology Aug 05, 2025

Ajay H, a student from Kerala, has built "Talk-to-Write"—a device that listens to what you say and writes it out by hand on paper.

Unveiled at the Ente Keralam Expo in May 2025, it's designed to make note-taking easier for people with disabilities by acting as a digital scribe using a CNC pen plotter.