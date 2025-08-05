Next Article
This AI device listens to your words, writes them out
Ajay H, a student from Kerala, has built "Talk-to-Write"—a device that listens to what you say and writes it out by hand on paper.
Unveiled at the Ente Keralam Expo in May 2025, it's designed to make note-taking easier for people with disabilities by acting as a digital scribe using a CNC pen plotter.
Ajay thanks his team for the project's success
Powered by Raspberry Pi, Arduino (GRBL), and Python, the project blends AI with accessible tech for real-world impact.
Ajay credits his team—Aparna Hari, Roobak Hari Nair, and Akash G Nair—for their creativity.
The device is getting love online too; one user called it "excellent" and hopes to see it grow further.