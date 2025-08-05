Truecaller teams up with Khyaal to protect seniors from scams
Truecaller, the caller ID app, is partnering with Khyaal, an app for Indian seniors, to help protect older adults from digital scams.
By bringing together Truecaller's tech and Khyaal's senior community, they're aiming to make calls safer for India's elderly.
Truecaller Premium at 50% off for Khyaal members
Khyaal members now get 50% off Truecaller Premium—so better spam blocking and caller ID tools are more accessible.
Plus, both companies will run workshops and share tips on spotting new scam tricks through the Khyaal app and at offline events.
Scams can hit seniors hard—financially and emotionally
As Khyaal's founder Hemanshu Jain puts it, this partnership is about helping older adults feel safer and more confident online.
For anyone with parents or grandparents using smartphones, that's a step worth knowing about.