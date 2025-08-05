Trump administration wants to shut down key climate satellites
The Trump administration wants NASA to prep for shutting down its OCO-2 and OCO-3 satellites—key tools for tracking carbon dioxide and plant growth worldwide.
Even though Congress funded them through 2025, the latest budget proposal says they could be canceled after that.
NASA's own review called their data "exceptionally high quality."
Satellites help scientists understand how our planet absorbs greenhouse gasses
These satellites help scientists understand how our planet absorbs greenhouse gasses and keep tabs on global plant health—info that matters for predicting droughts, managing forests, and even planning future farming.
With climate change affecting everything from food prices to migration, losing these missions (which cost way less to run than they did to launch) could mean flying blind on some of the world's biggest challenges.