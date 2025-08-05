GitHub CEO: Embrace AI in coding, or get out
GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke is urging developers to get comfortable with AI, saying, "Either you embrace AI, or get out of this career."
After a recent survey of 22 developers, most said they felt more ambitious and satisfied at work when using AI.
The survey also predicts that in just a few years, up to 90% of code could be written by AI.
Coding jobs are evolving
Dohmke points out that coding jobs are shifting from writing lines of code to managing systems and working alongside AI tools.
He suggests schools should focus less on teaching coding syntax and more on helping students learn how to team up with AI.
One developer even joked about becoming a "Creative Director of Code."
Those already using AI say it's making their jobs more rewarding and boosting their career goals.