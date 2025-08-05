GitHub CEO: Embrace AI in coding, or get out Technology Aug 05, 2025

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke is urging developers to get comfortable with AI, saying, "Either you embrace AI, or get out of this career."

After a recent survey of 22 developers, most said they felt more ambitious and satisfied at work when using AI.

The survey also predicts that in just a few years, up to 90% of code could be written by AI.