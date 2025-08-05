Instagram's latest update helps creators analyze audience engagement better

New tools help you understand your audience better

Reel Like Insights shows you the exact moments viewers hit "like" on your videos with an interactive chart.

Carousel Like Insights breaks down which slides in a post get the most love, even separating likes from followers vs non-followers.

Plus, the updated tools offer clearer info on who's interacting with what—so you can spot which posts are pulling in new fans.

These features are rolling out worldwide now.