Instagram's latest update helps creators analyze audience engagement better
Instagram just rolled out fresh analytics features to help content creators understand their audience and level up their posts.
Now, you can see exactly when and how people engage with your content—making it way easier to tweak your strategy and grow your following.
The update brings Reel Like Insights, Carousel Like Insights, deeper demographic breakdowns, improved follower stats, and a new Viewers metric.
New tools help you understand your audience better
Reel Like Insights shows you the exact moments viewers hit "like" on your videos with an interactive chart.
Carousel Like Insights breaks down which slides in a post get the most love, even separating likes from followers vs non-followers.
Plus, the updated tools offer clearer info on who's interacting with what—so you can spot which posts are pulling in new fans.
These features are rolling out worldwide now.