This tough desert moss could survive on Mars

This moss withstood very high gamma radiation doses in the low thousands of grays (reported values include ~4,000 Gy ; lethal effects reported near ~5,000 Gy), more than tardigrades (the tiny "indestructible" animals) and roughly 100 times the typical human lethal dose (if using ~50 Gy as the human lethal-dose reference). It's the first time researchers have tested whole plants for surviving space-like extremes.

Could help in creating life-supporting soil on Mars

The secret? The moss keeps its cells intact and stores sugars that help it revive fast after stress.

After a week in simulated Martian conditions (CO2-rich, low-oxygen atmosphere, bone-dry air, freezing temperatures, harsh ultraviolet radiation) it later regenerated once returned to recovery conditions (regrowth observed over the following days-weeks).

Scientists think this super-moss could help kickstart life-supporting soil on Mars someday, making real-life space habitats more possible.