This underwater drone can hitch a ride on Navy ships
Technology
Lockheed Martin has revealed Lamprey, an autonomous underwater drone built for Navy missions.
What's cool? It can hitch a ride on ships or subs and uses hydro-generators to save energy, so it shows up to the action fully charged and ready to go.
Lamprey can carry anti-sub torpedoes, electronic warfare gear, or sensors
Lamprey is super flexible thanks to its open design—it can carry things like anti-sub torpedoes, electronic warfare gear, or sensors.
It can even chill on the ocean floor collecting intel until it's time to move.
According to Lockheed Martin's Paul Lemmo, Lamprey is made to handle tough tasks all on its own, giving the Navy a smart new tool for future operations.