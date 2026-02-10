This underwater drone can hitch a ride on Navy ships

Lamprey can carry anti-sub torpedoes, electronic warfare gear, or sensors

It can even chill on the ocean floor collecting intel until it's time to move.

According to Lockheed Martin's Paul Lemmo, Lamprey is made to handle tough tasks all on its own, giving the Navy a smart new tool for future operations.