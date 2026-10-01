Thomas Dohmke launches Entire to decentralize GitHub and reduce outages

Entire plays nicely with tools like Codex and GitHub Copilot, so you can mirror your projects without extra hassle or server strain.

Early numbers are impressive: 570,000 clones per hour from Europe and 586 pushes per second.

There's also a semantic memory layer that catches agent mistakes and gives developers more visibility into the software agents are writing.

The plan is to go fully decentralized soon and offer both public and private repo hosting.

Right now, it's live in the US EU, and Australia, and developers can hop on the waitlist if they want in early.