Thomas Dohmke unveils entire decentralized Git network for safer code
Thomas Dohmke, who used to lead GitHub, introduced Entire, a decentralized Git network built for today's coding world.
Announced on July 8, 2026, Entire is designed to fix issues with traditional platforms as coding agents (like Copilot and Codex) become more common.
The goal? Give developers a safer place to host code globally without the risks of everything being in one company's hands.
Entire processes over 2 million pushes hourly
Entire is seriously fast: it can handle over half a million clones and more than two million pushes every hour, beating out competitors like Cursor Origin.
There's also a smart semantic memory layer that helps developers spot errors and understand their code better.
Right now you can try it in preview mode, and it works with Codex, Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, and other popular coding agents.
In the future, they plan full decentralization so you can choose where your data lives and host both public and private projects natively.