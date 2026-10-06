Thomas Dohmke unveils entire decentralized Git network for safer code

Entire is seriously fast: it can handle over half a million clones and more than two million pushes every hour, beating out competitors like Cursor Origin.

There's also a smart semantic memory layer that helps developers spot errors and understand their code better.

Right now you can try it in preview mode, and it works with Codex, Claude Code, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, and other popular coding agents.

In the future, they plan full decentralization so you can choose where your data lives and host both public and private projects natively.