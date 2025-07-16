Thomson launches Mini-LED TVs in India
Thomson just dropped its premium Mini-LED TVs in India, with prices ranging from ₹65,000 to ₹75,000.
These new models pack vibrant Quantum Dot 4K displays and punchy 108W dual-woofer speakers.
Running on Google TV, they offer access to a wide range of apps and voice control—so binge-watching or gaming gets a serious upgrade.
Mini-LED display and dual woofers for better sound
You get brighter screens and deeper blacks thanks to Mini-LED tech combined with QD displays—on big sizes from 55 to 75-inch.
The sound is boosted by the dual woofers for an immersive feel.
Plus, Google TV OS means smooth streaming and help from Google Assistant.
Thomson's new TVs could boost festive sales
Thomson's timing is interesting—TV sales have been slow this year with people holding back on spending.
But if you're thinking of swapping out your old screen for something bigger (and smarter), these new TVs are aimed right at you.
And with installment plans available, upgrading might be easier than ever this festive season.