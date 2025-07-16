Unveiling the heat: The paradox of pollution control

China's huge effort to cut sulfur dioxide emissions (down 75% since the early 2010s) has significantly benefited public health. But with fewer aerosols in the air, greenhouse gasses are heating things up faster—about 0.05°C per decade, according to new climate models.

Need to move quicker on cutting greenhouse gas emissions

Cleaning up air pollution is great for people, but it means we need to move even quicker on cutting greenhouse gas emissions if we want any shot at hitting climate goals like those in the Paris Agreement.