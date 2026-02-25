Thousands of robotic vacuums could be spying on you
An AI strategist, Sammy Azdoufal, found a big flaw in DJI Romo robot vacuums.
By combining AI tools and a PS5 controller, he managed to take over 7,000 vacuums across 24 countries—including the US and China—thanks to weak server protections.
Azdoufal could see live camera feeds, hear audio, check floor plans and battery levels—even spy on a journalist's living room in real time.
All it took was a serial number to map out someone's house remotely.
The source does not report any updates; some weaknesses remain unpatched (including a PIN bypass).
Azdoufal shared his frustration: "I just want this fixed."
This hack shows how smart home gadgets can put your privacy at risk if companies don't act fast enough.
It's a reminder that even your vacuum could be watching you if security isn't taken seriously.