Threads makes it easier to share posts to Instagram Stories

Meta has announced a new feature for its social media platform, Threads . The update allows users to share posts from the app directly to their Instagram Stories without leaving the Threads interface. This move is seen as an attempt by Meta to leverage Instagram's larger user base and further grow its competitor to X.

Feature expansion Previous sharing options on Threads Before this update, Threads already had the capability to share any post on the app to an Instagram Story. The process was similar to resharing an Instagram post on your Story. The platform also provided tools for sharing posts directly to a user's Instagram Feed or DMs. This new feature just adds another layer of sharing convenience within the app itself.

User acquisition Integration with Instagram has fueled Threads's growth Launched in July 2023, Threads has seen a massive surge in its user base, thanks to its integration with Instagram. Users were required to log in using their Instagram accounts, which automatically filled their Threads profile with details like username, bio, photo, verification status and followers. This seamless transition from Instagram to Threads helped the latter grow rapidly in its early days.

