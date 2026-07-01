Live chats on Threads are now translated in real-time
What's the story
Meta has announced major upgrades to its Live Chats feature on Threads, the social media platform's answer to X. The new updates include real-time translation support and additional tools for chat hosts. The company is also expanding access to the feature, allowing all "Community Champions" - users with a large following who actively post and engage in their communities - to host Live Chats.
Enhanced hosting
Hosts can now invite 3 co-hosts
The latest updates to Threads also include the ability for hosts to invite up to three co-hosts into their Live Chats. This is intended to make conversation management easier and more interactive. The platform is also testing ways to highlight host messages in chats, making them more visually prominent for participants.
Unique offering
Hundreds of chats are hosted daily
Live Chats is a feature that sets Threads apart from its competitors by enabling real-time engagement. The company says hundreds of chats are hosted almost daily with thousands of users joining in. The updates announced today were requested by creators, according to Threads. With Live Chats, users can send messages, photos, videos, links, and emoji reactions.
Upcoming features
Desktop support is on the way
In Live Chats, up to 150 people can participate actively. After that, others can watch the conversation and react to messages or vote in polls in "spectator" mode. Threads has also teased desktop support and said pinned messages are on the way, both of which have been highly requested by creators.