Threads overtakes X in daily mobile users

Meta 's social media platform, Threads, has overtaken Elon Musk's X in terms of daily active users on mobile devices. According to a report by Similarweb, Threads had 141.5 million daily active users on iOS and Android as of January 7, 2026. The growth comes after months of steady increase for the platform and puts it ahead of X's 125 million daily active users on mobile devices.

Growth drivers Factors driving Threads' growth The surge in Threads's mobile usage is attributed to several factors. These include cross-promotions from Meta's other popular social apps like Facebook and Instagram, a focus on creators, and the rapid introduction of new features. Over the past year, Threads has introduced interest-based communities, improved filters, direct messaging (DMs), long-form text posts, disappearing content options, and is even testing games now.

User statistics Meta's official numbers and future prospects In August 2025, Meta announced that Threads had crossed over 400 million monthly active users. In October of the same year, the company said that Threads had 150 million daily active users. The growth trend has been consistent for several months now. Similarweb also reported last summer that Threads was closing in on X in terms of mobile users after witnessing a staggering 127.8% year-over-year (YoY) growth rate as of late June 2025.

