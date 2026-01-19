Threads overtakes X in daily mobile users
What's the story
Meta's social media platform, Threads, has overtaken Elon Musk's X in terms of daily active users on mobile devices. According to a report by Similarweb, Threads had 141.5 million daily active users on iOS and Android as of January 7, 2026. The growth comes after months of steady increase for the platform and puts it ahead of X's 125 million daily active users on mobile devices.
Growth drivers
Factors driving Threads' growth
The surge in Threads's mobile usage is attributed to several factors. These include cross-promotions from Meta's other popular social apps like Facebook and Instagram, a focus on creators, and the rapid introduction of new features. Over the past year, Threads has introduced interest-based communities, improved filters, direct messaging (DMs), long-form text posts, disappearing content options, and is even testing games now.
User statistics
Meta's official numbers and future prospects
In August 2025, Meta announced that Threads had crossed over 400 million monthly active users. In October of the same year, the company said that Threads had 150 million daily active users. The growth trend has been consistent for several months now. Similarweb also reported last summer that Threads was closing in on X in terms of mobile users after witnessing a staggering 127.8% year-over-year (YoY) growth rate as of late June 2025.
Web dominance
X still leads in web-based users
Despite Threads's mobile victory, X still dominates the web-based user space. As of January 2026, X had 145.4 million daily web visits, while Threads had 8.5 million daily web visits. However, it's important to note that unlike other platforms like Bluesky, Threads is backed by Instagram and Facebook which gives it an edge in terms of user traffic and engagement.