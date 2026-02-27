Threads tests shortcut to start DMs instantly
What's the story
Threads is testing a new feature to simplify direct messaging (DM) on its platform. The company announced the development on Thursday, revealing that users involved in the test can type "DM me" or "Message me" in a post or reply. This automatically creates a hyperlink, inviting others to start a private conversation with them.
User experience
How the new DM shortcut works
Tapping on the hyperlink takes users to a one-on-one chat with the person. If both parties follow each other, the message goes directly to their primary inbox. However, if they don't follow each other, it goes through the "Message Requests" folder to avoid spam. The new feature eliminates the need for users to go through a person's profile just to start a DM conversation.
Platform evolution
Threads is working to make messaging more integral
The introduction of this DM shortcut comes as part of Threads' efforts to make messaging a more integral part of its platform. The company is working on simplifying the process of starting conversations, despite being late to launch a native DM feature. The new capability is currently being rolled out to select users in the US and Canada.
Feature expansion
Other recent developments on Threads
The DM shortcut is just one of the many new features Threads has introduced in recent months. The platform recently launched an AI-powered feature for feed personalization and the ability to share posts directly to Instagram Stories without leaving the app. Plus, it was recently spotted testing in-message games. A report from Similarweb revealed that Threads now beats X in daily mobile usage.